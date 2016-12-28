Thank you: Putt for PAL

Palmetto Animal League (PAL) is immensely grateful for the funds raised by supporters at the Nov. 7 “Putt for PAL” golf tournament, as 120 players competed for donated prizes, enjoyed fabulous food and beautiful weather, and won great items in a silent auction.
We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our host, Belfair Golf Club, and our sponsors: Hargray (Platinum Paw), Atlantic Personnel Inc., The Corkern Group, Mingledorff’s Inc. and Southeast Pipe Survey (Gold Paw), and American Pride Waste Solutions, Beach Properties, BrightView, Engel & Volkers, Hilton Head Lexus, Palmetto Electric, Palmetto Exterminators, Prestige Heating & Air and Prestige Stone & Tile (Bronze Paw).
Our 44 prize donors and 82 hole sponsors are too numerous to mention, but we appreciate every one of you, as well as all the players and volunteers who supported this event to improve the lives of hundreds of animals in our community.
Palmetto Animal League is a private, nonprofit animal rescue organization that relies solely on donations, fundraising events and the PAL Thrift Store in Sheridan Park to give every animal a second chance at life. PAL also operates a No Kill Adoption Center and Community Clinic in Okatie.
The success of this tournament is a testament to the dedication of the tournament committee of Joe Baker, Bob Cibulsky, Jeff Harlow, Mary Jane Knight and Wendy Schlegel. All of us at PAL, especially the animals, thank them for their hard work.
Fred Liebert
Chairman of the Board
Palmetto Animal League
Okatie
