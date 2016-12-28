Thank you: St. Luke’s Church

Second Helpings wishes to recognize St. Luke’s Church and its Outreach Committee for their generous donation to our program. We believe that such Outreach activities are deserving of awareness by the community at large. Their gift will help us provide food to hungry children, families, seniors, and the abused in Beaufort County. Without the support of concerned and generous organizations like St. Luke’s Church and many others, we would not be able to help so many local families in need.
Judy Almand
Executive Director
Second Helpings
