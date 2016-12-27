Letter: Trump’s show only beginning

I wonder if those of you who voted for Donald Trump actually realized who you have unleashed on the country.
He said he was going to keep jobs in the U.S. Then he keeps less than half of Carrier’s jobs here, but having Vice president-elect Mike Pence, as still the Indiana governor, give $7 million in tax breaks, with taxpayers’ money, to Carrier. Trump can’t do that for every company that wants to leave the U.S.
He did that one deal to show off because everything with him, is making a show. Other companies he can’t bribe will continue to move where workers are paid less.
Then he wants to get Congress to vote for changing Medicare and Social Security to private plans. Seniors like myself will die. We cannot afford private plans.
Don’t forget the famous wall. Every single day commerce goes on between the U.S. and Mexico. All that would be stopped by a wall.
Of course, the Border Patrol has already said a wall over the whole border would be physically impossible due to the high mountains it would have to go over and rivers it would have to cross, but Trump isn’t worried about that. He’s worried about appearances.
Who cares that his selected director of the EPA is one who will guarantee our air will be unfit to breathe? Trump is making a good show, so you who voted for him, sit back and enjoy.
Fran B. Reed
Hilton Head Island
