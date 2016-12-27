Letter: Give the nation a time to vent

Sometimes you have to give people a chance to vent.
The recent protests around the country with an anti-Trump theme can be likened to the person who marries someone who is ruthless, non-caring and abusive, and after eight years they get a divorce. Then, the abusive spouse says, “Let’s kiss and make up.”
Right. What do you think would happen? Give them a chance, they are hurting and will come around.
Politics is non-winnable. You can justify anything. I always say that facts are just one person’s opinion. In court, they call an expert witness to testify. Then they bring in another expert witness to differ. Don’t try and change anyone’s mind because their egos and judgments won’t be swayed.
I think the most important things right now for this country are education, healthcare and finance. I really don’t care who won the election as long as they don’t start a war. Someone said to me, “You have to sometimes.” I said, “You want your kids or grandkids to participate?” If we don’t learn from our history, we are doomed to make the same mistakes over and over.
I truly love this country, and want what’s best for it.
Happy New Year.
Larry Mianowski
Hilton Head Island
