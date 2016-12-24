Letter: School board majority, Moss lack integrity

Beaufort County School District Superintendent Jeff Moss has indicated to me that he has done nothing wrong in his attempt to hire his wife, even though:
He inserted himself into a school board executive session, personally presented his wife’s hiring to the board in that closed meeting, and informally polled the board in this meeting on his wife’s hiring. None of this is allowed by law.
He states that no one on the board objected to his wife’s hiring. Therefore, it’s the board’s fault for his ethics problem.
In this secret setting where he did not belong, board members were not told of the changes that were made to district standards to enable his wife’s hire, or even that state ethics laws prohibit this type of nepotism.
In actuality, Moss should have been asked to leave this executive session. Why didn’t this happen?
His lack of responsibility resulted in an experienced school superintendent plea-bargaining the case brought against him by the state Ethics Commission for violating ethics laws.
Our superintendent is now pronounced “proficient” by the same errant majority on the school board and receives a $33,000 bonus.
It’s obvious that these members of the school board and Moss lack the integrity required to run this school district.
Lyn Piwko Bullard
HIlton Head Island
