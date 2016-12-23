Letter: Yes, Trump needs to adjust US-China relations

Doomsayers here and abroad are aghast over President-elect Donald Trump’s audacious acceptance of a congratulatory call from Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-Wen, thus circumventing the “one China policy” protocol of 1992.
That literally was a military “annexation” of a sovereign nation that has added substantial wealth to China’s burgeoning economy. The United States government of course has recognized this “policy” for 20 years while it sold $1.3 trillion of debt to China to feed Washington’s insatiable spending addiction.
China’s Foreign Ministry warned that this Taiwan development “could greatly damage China-U.S. relations.” Is that a threat? What relations?
Do they mean our $300 billion trade deficit with them in 2016, or the $26 billion annual debt interest payments to them?
Perhaps they are referring to their tariff-free goods entering this country while they impose 30 percent or more on ours, and repeatedly manipulate their currency to raise prices on American goods up to 40 percent.
Or they may be alluding to their tireless efforts to replace the dollar with the yuan as the official global reserve currency, now that the yuan has officially been added to the Global Currency Exchange.
Yes, if I were China, I wouldn’t want anything to jeopardize this ludicrous sweatheart deal America has served me on a platter either.
In retrospect, it’s not their doing. If America wants to self-destruct, why should China get in the way? We should expect President-elect Trump to make significant adjustments to our “relations.”
Don Maresca
Bluffton
