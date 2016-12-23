Letter: Change SC 170 for better safety

Recently, one of our Riverbend neighbors was killed in an auto accident while entering our neighborhood. I believe it is incumbent upon our community to request that changes be made to S.C. 170 that will hopefully make it safer.
At a minimum, we should request the following:
▪ Left-turn traffic signals for S.C. 170 in both directions at Tidewatch Drive.
▪ Extend the 45 mph speed limit north on S.C. 170 to the S.C. 462 intersection.
Both would incur minor costs as the poles, signals, and turn lanes are already in place.
A quick internet search brought up the following data as to how dangerous it is to drive in South Carolina.
This state has 20 fatalities per capita per year, while Georgia has 14; North Carolina, 13.7; Tennessee and Florida, 14.5; Texas, 12.8; and California, 8.1.
In fact, I could only find three states more dangerous than South Carolina: Mississippi, Montana, and Wyoming. The U.S. average is 10.9. To put it another way, South Carolina is twice as dangerous a place to drive than the average for the USA.
Our rapid growth, poor highway planning, and excessive speeds considering the population density in our area are making for a fatal cocktail. I shudder to think what traffic is going to be like when the assisted living facility, Burger King and the northside of Sun City are complete.
If you believe that we need a petition to present to Beaufort County or Columbia, count me in. I will do whatever it takes.
Lou Costanzo
Okatie
