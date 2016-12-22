Letters to the Editor

December 22, 2016 4:05 PM

Letter: Christmas love at the P.O.

When I arrived at a Hilton Head Island post office recently, I had five packages and one letter to mail. It took me two trips to bring in my stuff.

I had to tape up all the packages with tape I bought at the post office. I then took the packages and letter to the clerk, but it seems the tape I bought there was not transparent and the addresses on three boxes were not clear.

I paid for two packages and stepped aside to remove tape that obscured the addresses on three boxes. This was surgery with the post office’s scissors. I left, finally, and when I looked over my receipts, I did not see the letter, which required postage to Italy.

I met my husband at the church service we planned to attend, but he could not immediately help because he was a lay reader.

We returned to the post office to explain our dilemma, only to discover that some lady had picked up my letter and paid the postage.

All I can say is “Merry Christmas, Good Samaritan lady” and we will do the same for someone else in the near future.

Love is what holds a community together and we felt the love and care that some stranger at the post office shared with us. Happy holidays to all. This is a wonderful place to live.

PS: The patience and care the post office employees share is contagious. God bless them.

Loni Saunders

Hilton Head Island

