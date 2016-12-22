Letter: Take control of what really matters

What matters?
Pardon this philosophical question posed for this discussion, but as I travel through life, I am often reminded of why are we here, what really matters during one’s journey.
What will be my legacy and yours?
Intriguing questions as we end one year and begin another.
In the book, “What Matters,” authors Can Thornton and Rod Zeeb ask a basic question, “What matters most in your life?” What are your goals, your life’s mission? Is it to earn a reputation of respect, honesty, charity, unselfishness, leadership, etc., or is it simply to journey through life without perhaps accomplishing meaningful objectives?
In hindsight, will you have lived a fulfilling, purposeful life? How will you be remembered? Will that be acceptable? How do you want to be remembered?
Many questions, few answers.
The book states, “Your legacy is defined by what you value, not by the valuables you have amassed.”
Most people are concerned throughout life with physical possessions but what is equally important is a person’s story. What is it that makes you what you are today? Start by focusing on life’s lessons learned, and values earned over one’s lifetime.
Take the opportunity right now to reflect on those things that matter most in your life. Consider recording your thoughts in a family journal.
It is never too late to affect our life’s story and legacy. It is continuing at this very moment. What really matters? Answer: What matters and how we will be remembered is in our hands.
Earle Everett
Hilton Head Island
