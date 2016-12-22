Letter: Outrage of the left continues to amuse

I continue to be greatly amused by the hysterics, hacking accusations, outrage of the left on the election of Donald Trump and Mike Pence to lead this country for the next four years.
Note, I said “lead,” not “rule” as Valerie Jarrett, Obama’s senior adviser, said after his election in 2008. But I digress.
To best sum up my reaction to all the left’s angst, and to slightly modify a famous phrase from their beloved Obama, “Elections have consequences, we won, get over it.”
Mike Lewis
Harbor Island
