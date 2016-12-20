Letter: Election decided by the people

Did Moscow orchestrate our presidential election outcome? Were they involved? Most certainly. Did they influence the outcome of the election? I think not.
Do you believe the grassroots, working class cared or knew the Russians were hacking the Democratic National Committee? They cared about the state of the union. Not the “State of the Union” fluff that comes out of the White House annually. They cared about our debt, our security, the expenditure of young lives and finances in a bottomless pit called the Middle East. The electorate cared about America’s decline into second-class world status. They cared about a general moral decay that historically leads to the fall of all great civilizations.
The message was delivered. Neither the Electoral College nor Russians were at fault.
America spoke but not everyone is listening. The press is miffed and doesn’t understand the betrayal of their role in a democracy. The DNC is blaming everything except an ideology that is not resonating with the real America.
Would you still be critical of the Electoral College if Hillary lost the popular vote but became president as a result of the Electoral College? Now be honest.
Our Founding Fathers were prescient in foreseeing the frailties of the people who comprise our Republic. That is the reason they implemented, within our government system, the Electoral College. Little pockets of America will have a voice.
Sit back and enjoy a bumpy ride. Remember, we are a great nation not because of our elected officials but in spite of them.
Bill Kuttruff
Hilton Head Island
