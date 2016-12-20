Letter: This just in: Everybody’s hacking

I believe many in our media are devoid of common sense. Our media reports Russia and China are hacking our data. Incredible news. I suspect the media will soon tell us Russia and China are also spying upon us. More incredibly, incredible news.
It seems our media doesn’t incorporate common sense when reporting their “news.” Most of us outside the media know yesterday’s spying is today’s hacking. Our CIA hacks and spies with the best of them. We spy and hack on Russia, China and most likely all of our allies.
The CIA also hacks and spies on many of our own citizens. Media, it’s a whole new would out there. Shhhh, but maybe, just maybe someone is hacking media data. Heaven forbid we find out you all are extremely politically biased.
In my opinion, the only reason the media is now complaining about Russia’s hacking is the wrong person got elected president. I understand much of the media is still in crybaby mode, but please pick a different topic and apply some common sense.
Wes Breinich
Hilton Head Island
