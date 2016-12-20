Letter: Russian hackers not the election problem

It is laughable to hear liberals complain that the Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee is like 9/11 or Watergate and compromised the integrity of the election.
In fact, it could be argued that emails distributed by Wikileaks provided voters with transparency into the arrogance and corruption within the DNC and its candidate. Russian hacking did not change a single vote cast in a single precinct or affect the integrity of the election. Democrats lost the election because it was time for a change and the American people across the country knew it.
Liberals are a major enabler of voter fraud in this country, which is the real danger to the integrity of our elections. They have made it so easy today for tombstones, convicted felons and illegal immigrants to register and vote because Democrats oppose enforcing proper identification standards to register, procure absentee ballots and vote.
Voting is the most important civic duty of a legal citizen which. It should be protected from fraud, yet it is more difficult to board an aircraft or buy a legal firearm than it is to register or vote. Use of driver’s licenses is a joke since many are given out to illegal immigrants. Registration should be subject to background checks for citizenship and felonies. Drivers’ licenses in all states should be clearly labeled “non-citizen” when citizenship is not clearly established.
There is a threat to the integrity of our elections, but it does not come from Russian hackers but from much closer to home.
William T. Pendley
Bluffton
