Letter: Gun billboards are deplorable

I am writing these comments to express my disgust at the disturbing display of pro-gun violence and the weapons used for that purpose. At several points in and around Beaufort, these billboards loom and send troubling messages.
Each time I pass one of these deplorable boards, I think:
What on earth does gun violence have to do with Christmas?
What about all the people who are victims of gun violence?
What about all the friends and families of victims who have suffered unnecessary grief?
I believe the billboards are shameful and the people who thought of them, produced them, and had them displayed should re-think their meaning of Christmas and peace on earth.
I write with hope for a peaceful world and the end of gun violence.
Emily K. Morton
Beaufort
