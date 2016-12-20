Letter: Gun billboards are deplorable

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips Pause

1:25 'It just touches your heart': Bluffton 8-year-old's gifts to SC state troopers

1:46 Residents comment on Beaufort 'mystery company'

1:00 Drone footage shows the steps to removing island's debris

1:03 Participant on the ultimate meaning of Watergate

1:02 The goats of Riverwalk

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:15 The most popular gun for Christmas is ...

1:24 Tournament director Gary Fulmer thinks this year's Chick-fil-A might be best ever