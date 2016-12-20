Letter: Grown-up ‘toys’ on taxpayers’ backs

1:03 Participant on the ultimate meaning of Watergate Pause

1:00 Drone footage shows the steps to removing island's debris

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips

1:15 The most popular gun for Christmas is ...

1:02 The goats of Riverwalk

2:30 Rep. Mick Mulvaney to Epipen CEO: 'You get what you deserve'

1:09 Media statement from Sheriff's Office on officer-involved shooting

2:34 Mom says she was wrong in golf cart arrest but police treatment was hostile

0:49 Driving golf carts at night? Good or bad