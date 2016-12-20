Letter: Majority should rule in a democracy

On Election Day, I voted for Hillary Clinton along with the majority of people voting (popular vote). When a presidential candidate does not receive the popular vote, it means the majority of people do not want that person as president. That also means that the majority of people do not support that president’s agenda.
Expressed in the simplest and easiest understood language: One, Clinton received approximately 2 million more votes than Trump (popular vote). Two, the majority of people do not want Trump as president. Three, the majority of people do not support Trump’s agenda. (Immigrant deportation, health insurance, privatization, wall).
This election was not an example of democracy in which the majority rules.
Beginning in January, my flag will be displayed with the Union down.
Calvin Jordan
Beaufort
