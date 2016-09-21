Letter: Be registered, be informed

With so much discussion about candidates this election year, important information may be getting lost in the shuffle. Consequently, the League of Women Voters highly recommends that voters and potential voters go to www.scvotes.org. Everyone who is a resident, a citizen and 18 years old by election day can register to vote or change their address on that site.
The site also provides lots of information, including sample ballots, voting places and instructions on voting absentee. Many people don’t realize that voting absentee is available for a wide range of reasons, not just being away from home.
To make sure there is ample opportunity to register to vote by the Oct. 8 deadline, the League is conducting a series of voter registration drives, including ones at the Technical College of the Lowcountry and Hilton Head Island High School on Sept. 27, National Voter Registration Day, and at Burgers and Brews at Shelter Cove from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.
To help voters become informed, we are planning forums for candidates for Hilton Head Island Town Council and the Board of Education as well as a forum on the Beaufort County and school district tax referenda.
More information about our registration drives, forums and questionnaires will be available at www.lwvhhi.org. The Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections can be reached at 843-255-6900 in Beaufort or 843-255-6940 in Bluffton.
We encourage everyone to be registered, to be informed and to vote on Nov. 8.
Fran Holt
Hilton Head Island
Comments