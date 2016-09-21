Letter: You want what???

Beaufort County School District superintendent Jeff Moss has persuaded the majority of the school board to build and expand current facilities to accommodate “needs” based on projected population growth. Do any these projects qualify as needs?
Buildings:
Two concession stands at middle schools, $1.7 million.
Two gymnasiums. One is a second gymnasium for Whale Branch Early College High School to increase seating capacity for potential postseason basketball games, $4.4 million. The other is a second gymnasium at a K-8 building, $3.5 million. (Current gymnasiums meet industry standards for curriculum, programs, and occupancy.)
Wrestling rooms at two high schools, $3.2 million. (Existing facilities accommodate very successful wrestling programs, and Bluffton High School is only 12 years old.)
Classrooms at Hilton Head Island high school and middle school (number of classrooms requested unavailable), $18.9 million.
Why not consider the following grade configurations: Elementary schools, grades 1-6; middle schools, grades 7-8; high schools, no adjustment? Adjustments in grade configuration maintains “curriculum integrity” and “industry standards” guidelines for building occupancy. High schools might need three to four classrooms in 2020-21.
Asking taxpayers to support projects that fail to demonstrate need is another indicator of irresponsible educational leadership. Mismanagement and dysfunctional governance by the majority of this school board continues.
Is this just the tip of “non-transparent” $31-plus million iceberg? Are these really needs? How do these tax dollars improve student learning, achievement, performance and/or address teacher retention?
Anthony Cambria
Hilton Head Island
