Letter: Hillary Clinton’s lying shocks the conscience

A matter of conscience. A recent contributor offered the praiseworthy sentiment that his vote would be guided by his conscience, precluding a vote for Donald Trump because, among other reasons, Trump is a “pathological liar.” I applaud the sentiment and assume it applies to Hillary Clinton as well.
Clinton was described as a “pathological liar” by the late, respected New York Times columnist William Safire about 25 years ago. Since then, she has justified and burnished this reputation on an almost daily basis.
Another 15,000 of the emails she claimed did not exist surfaced, followed shortly by the lie that FBI Director James Comey confirmed the truthfulness of her statements to Americans about the email scandal. (She lies about lies.)
Her lies range from sublime to ridiculous — from claiming she landed in Kosovo under fire, to the despicable untruth told to the families of the Benghazi victims about the genesis of the consulate attack.
Essentially everything she has said about the email scandal is untrue, which is simply part of a pattern that the earlier contributor must appreciate.
Beyond the Clinton corruption, ranging from cattle futures, Whitewater, the Lincoln bedroom, the Clinton Foundation slush fund and destruction of presumably government documents, we are left with Hillary, a “pathological liar.”
I carry no brief for Trump, but his reputation for veracity does not touch the depths of Hillary’s, a level of duplicity that shocks the conscience.
Francis H. Dunne Sr.
Hilton Head Island
