Letter: Supreme Court good reason to vote Trump

The Washington Post is now using magic to defeat Donald Trump.
George Will of the Washington Post in his column titled, “The sinking fantasy that Trump would defend the Constitution,” claims that many Republicans are using an incantation called, “the court” in order to control the Supreme Court. He defines it as, “This two-word incantation means: Because we care so much about the Constitution, it is extremely important to entrust to Trump the making of Supreme Court nominations.”
In the rest of the column, Will uses spells to counter the incantation. Fascinating. I look forward to his next incantation.
Back to reality, most Americans and most Republicans, simply put, are concerned that Supreme Court judges are becoming emotionally involved with the day-to-day events of the American people, including the current presidential election. These emotions could taint their judicial decisions.
It’s my understanding that, if elected, Trump will respond to their concerns by nominating stable and well-informed judges to the Supreme Court.
Robert Pielli
Hilton Head Island
