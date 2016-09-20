Letter: Hatred, bigotry cloud judgment

A recent letter writer identified himself as “another white, angry, gun-toting, uneducated redneck Trump supporter.” He should have mentioned that he gets all the news he needs or wants from Fox News only, because they obviously present fair and balanced reporting since that’s what they claim they do.
Your newspaper, on the other hand, has columnists, editors and reporters that really do report both sides of the political spectrum through the recently added pages of national and international news. This newspaper is fair and balanced.
I feel sorry for this writer and those like him who drank the Kool-Aid and failed to use their brains. They allowed hatred and bigotry to overwhelm their sense of propriety. Their only response to those pointing out the fact that almost everything Donald Trump says has little relation to truth or actual events (he just says whatever pops into his head) is to say “Hillary’s e-mails and Benghazi — lies!”
They believe Trump and are willing to put this dangerously delusional narcissist in charge of our country and way of life. They often verbalize the false equivalence of Hillary not being completely truthful about her handling of e-mails with Trump’s incompetence, lack of knowledge about history, functioning of government and the Constitution.
If we don’t learn from what happened before World War II that allowed the rise of Nazism and fascism with the rhetoric that led to Hitler and Mussolini gaining power, then we are surely doomed.
Doug Luba
Hilton Head Island
Comments