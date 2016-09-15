Letter: Photo ID to vote should be no problem

Why all the hoopla over voter photo IDs?
Well, because it is an election year and and a huge one at that. But why do people in cities (mostly run by Democrats) and states that are heavily populated with minorities, which also happen to be Democratic strongholds, think people are being disenfranchised because they seemingly have no picture ID as most states today require? South Carolina is one of them, which could change depending on the outcome on Nov. 8.
No one should be turned away from a polling place as long as they are a registered voter. There should not be any reason whatsoever that anyone 18 years or older, who is a citizen of this county, has a voting card and some sort of picture ID should be turned away. Well, there are those (apparently many) who think this is unlawful and unfair to those who apparently cannot get a picture ID legally.
Anyone can have a driver’s license or a permit (a picture ID is issued by SCDOT free for those who are too senior to drive), a passport, or a military picture ID, and the list goes on and on. If you drive a car legally, cash a check, get on a plane, or travel legally to another country, you must have one.
So why is there such a furor about having one to vote? I think most of us know the reason and it is not the way our Founding Fathers would have written it.
William B. Taylor
Bluffton
