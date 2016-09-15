Letter: Gerrymandering is the true voter fraud

You recently published a story about election fraud. Let me assure you, election fraud is alive and well in the United States.
I came upon this example from the state of Michigan. In 2014, Michigan voters voted 49.2 percent for Democratic and 47.5 percent for Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives. A reasonable person might expect a 7-7 or an 8-6 split favoring Democrats. Actually, thanks to the gerrymandering that the Michigan legislature did in 2010, the split was 9-5. What does that sound like to you? It sounds like voter fraud to me.
In recent years, the House of Representatives has fought President Barack Obama every step of the way. Whatever he proposed to make life better for the American people, the House has opposed.
Now in the presidential campaign, politicians are complaining about how little Obama has accomplished. Perhaps Hillary Clinton needs to point a finger at the culprit — the gerrymandered, do-nothing Congress.
In order for our government to function, and the will of the people to be heard, we must end the voter fraud that partisan redistricting of our congressional districts has imposed upon America.
Jim Riggs
Hilton Head Island
