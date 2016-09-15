Letter: Why kick the down and out?

“Kick em while they’re down!” I get a rise out of the ruses contrived to justify action that will hurt the most vulnerable.
Narendra P. Sharma spends about 60 hours per week without salary to help poor kids who need help and whose parents care enough to get them help.
His volunteers have enabled scores — hundreds — of disadvantaged kids to grow and succeed in spite of their disadvantages.
Sure, there still are uncounted kids whose parents don’t care, don’t know or are unable to seek this help. But that’s another story about the degradation of “family” — the plight and number of single mothers — especially among African Americans. These kids can and will make it with NOC help and their parents’ involvement.
NOC gets no direct county financial help. It survives on contributions. Volunteers get nothing but the satisfaction of feeling they’re helping.
But, as they say, “No good deed goes unpunished.” Lets kick ’em out ’cause it’ll be easy. After all, who are they?
Brian Cosacchi
Hilton Head Island
