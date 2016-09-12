Letters to the Editor

September 12, 2016 4:25 PM

Letter: Law could stop distracted drivers

Last Sunday while riding my bike in Beaufort, I was almost hit by a silver minivan driven by a woman on the phone. I fell off my bike in the intersection and she looked up at the last second to avoid hitting me. We made eye contact and she voiced, “Sorry, I was on the phone.” She never stopped to see how I was, and kept on driving. I find this behavior dangerous and unacceptable. I hope we can pass legislation to move to hands-free devices. Please don’t drive distracted.

Randolph S. Beers

Beaufort

