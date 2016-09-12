Letter: Labor shortage? Raise salaries

The government should do something about the so-called labor shortage on Hilton Head Island? Pay $25 an hour and the labor shortage disappears.
Low-income housing on an upscale tourist island makes little sense. Low-cost housing brings rising crime rates and unkempt properties. Unfortunate, but true. If we want people to visit other places let’s make sure Hilton Head is perceived as an ugly place and dangerous to be here.
Island businesses have always looked to the taxpayer to do something so they do not have to pay higher wages. Hilton Head is at the end of the road as far as labor is concerned. We are required to pay the highest wages in the Lowcountry. If you can’t compete, close shop and move somewhere else.
I shop on Hilton Head. If islanders want the beauty of the island and also the restaurants and shops, they cannot be cheapskates when they shop and dine. We will become Virginia Beach if we cannot shell out the few extra dollars it will cost to support our island businesses.
Peter F. Zych
Hilton Head Island
