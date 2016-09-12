Letter: Trump no businessman

A recent letter stated that Donald Trump is a great businessman.
Believe anyone in business would have a disagreement with that statement when reviewing five of Trump’s company failures — wine, steak, mortgage, airline, and his “ university,” now facing lawsuits for misrepresentations? And don’t forget the three or four bankruptcies with his casinos in Atlantic City.
Great businessman?
However, he did keep manufacturing expenses low. Rather than using American workers to manufacture his ties and shirts, he uses China. That’s the same country holding portions of the $650 million debt of Trump-owned companies.
He does keep his labor cost down. At his At his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, records shows 94 percent of American applications were denied. Yet foreign workers under the H-2 programs were brought in to fill the jobs.
He was sued when his contractor hired 200 undocumented Polish laborers to help demolish a building to make way for Trump Tower. After a court ruled against him, his appeal dragged on for a decade. But when informed his penalty could then be $4 million, he quickly settled. Of course, this is the man who has stated he never settles in a lawsuit.
Descriptions like “sexist” and many others now sum him up as an embarrassment.
However, “businessman” is not a descriptive term after a review of Trump’s business history.
Dale Thompson
Bluffton
