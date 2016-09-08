Letter: Protect the honeybees

The beekeepers in Dorchester County should sue the county until it hurts over the senseless and tragic killing of over 2 million honey bees thanks to the bombardment spraying of Naled intended to kill Zika mosquitos.
Although the Zika virus has been identified in a couple of people in S.C. no Zika mosquitos, themselves, have been found. The county acted on impulse without thinking about the possible killing of the bees in Flowertown and elsewhere, which devastated the bee capital of our state.
Many of us know, and many of us don’t, that without honeybees we are unable to produce food from one end of the “chain” to the other. Many homeowners panic when they see insects around their property and are quick to call a pesticide company to destroy them. Unless there is a infestation inside the home, or termites are discovered, you should never spray around the house because honeybees will surely be killed.
Robert W. Sheehan
Beaufort
Comments