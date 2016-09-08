Letter: Club should change tune

In the most recent article discussing the status of the relentless Callawassie Island Club litigation, Jeff Spencer, club general manager, fiddles the tune of “All is Well” on Callawassie. Spencer’s melody darkly celebrates the one and only lot sold, of close to 60 available, in all of 2016.
Meanwhile, the real data shows Callawassie property values are burning to ruins. This past year more than 21 lots were abandoned to the county for tax sales. An additional 18 lots wound up in the county Forfeited Land Commission, which means there were no bidders at a previous auction.
One lot sold, with 39 abandoned and 60 not sold is not much to fiddle about.
The club merrily plays its tune in the article, turning a blind eye to the many owners who gave up trying to sell, lost life savings, and let their property go to the county for $0 to attempt escape from the onerous club policies. They also ignore the more than 120 properties stuck on the market year after year in one of the fastest growing residential areas in the country.
As property values burn, the club fiddles in courts, demanding even more money — in perpetuity — from island property owners and club members saddled with worthless lots and club memberships languishing on a defunct resale list.
Thankfully, the South Carolina Court of Appeals recognized that what the club demands is unreasonable and S.C. law protects people from further harm.
Lolita Trifiletti
Callawassie Island
Comments