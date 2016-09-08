Letter: Don’t fall for ‘IRS’ scam

There is a new round of fake IRS telephone calls going around the county. I received two in one day several months ago.
As a CPA, I knew immediately it was a scam, but I played along to see how it worked. I was told I owed delinquent taxes of $7,500 (an unlikely event due to penalty and interest additions), and that a federal lawsuit had been filed in Washington, D.C. Failure to pay promptly would result in my immediate arrest.
I said I could only put my hands on $2,000 without taking out a loan and was told that would make a good down payment. I was then instructed to take my debit card to the nearest Kroger and purchase four $500 iTunes cards. I asked where to mail them and was told that would not be necessary, and that the “agent” would stay on the phone with me while I went to make the purchase.
I incorrectly assumed that an accomplice would be waiting outside Kroger to relieve me of the cards. Instead, based on the story of someone I know who fell for a similar scam, the “agent” would have had me read the card numbers to her over the phone. Goodbye $2,000.
A word of caution: The IRS never calls to advise you of a delinquency. Notices are always sent by mail and a reasonable time is allowed to disprove the claimed delinquency or to make payment. And payment by iTunes cards would never be even suggested.
Tom Morton
Hilton Head Island
