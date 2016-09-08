Letter: Stop with the sales taxes

No more penny taxes. What does it get us? Beaufort’s Folly (the construction on Boundary street)? Better schools? (I think not, with this school board.)
Instead of voting on these new, temporary sales taxes to fund things, the county tax office should just send out opt out/opt in notices to all its citizens. With the low voter turnout these days, you don’t get a true consensus. If people got these notices in the mail (especially if they could mail it back postage-free), I think most of these sales taxes would not be approved.
I, for one, want my part of the money back for that construction on Boundary Street. I have a nice big pothole that needs fixing at the end of my street.
Jim Partridge
Beaufort
Comments