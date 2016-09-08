Letter: Get off of my road

So here’s a new line for you:
“I run marathons. I know what I’m doing.” That said by a guy in a BTN T-shirt jogging with his back to traffic on (literally) two-lane Whooping Crane Way in Hilton Head Plantation.
The comment came as we were the fourth car driving into the middle of the road to get around him. I tooted my horn at him, which immediately got the finger response. Being the last in line, I stopped.
“You are running on the wrong side of the road.”
“No I’m not. I run marathons. I know what I’m doing.”
“No you don’t ... I see you have your iPhone in hand.”
“I’m only using that for the GPS.”
“Well follow the directions and get over to the bike path right over there.”
“That’s too far out of my way.”
“Well, why don’t you run over to it where you should be?”
With traffic approaching behind us, we went on, leaving Marathon Man and another of his finger signals behind.
Dennis Malick
Hilton Head Island
