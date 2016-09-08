Letter: Time to atone for slavery

Thank you so much for including Rachel Zoll’s Associated Press article, “Churches split on race line, try to heal the divide” and the sidebar “Christians tackling the issues” in the Sept. 3 issue.
The article is especially timely today as our nation continues to experience heightened racial turmoil, never having come to grips with the history of slavery in our country and how it continues to consciously and unconsciously affect and shape all aspects of our public and private lives.
I commend the church communities cited for researching their institutional histories in an attempt to understand, accept and publicly atone for their part in travesties committed around slavery. Georgetown University is currently undertaking a similar process.
I hope this approach “goes viral” and sweeps through every aspect of community life in this country — every institution, every organization, every family, every law and policy — not to judge, but rather to understand and move forward. Maybe our country is ready for the incredibly difficult job of collectively searching, knowing, discussing, accepting, changing and finally healing from the sins of slavery.
The resulting transformation of America could possibly cleanse and truly free us to live with liberty and justice for all.
Susan Baukhages
Bluffton
