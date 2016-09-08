Letter: Watch the details on arts venue

Cindy Creamer’s recent op-ed column regarding the Town of Hilton Head Island’s intentions to build an arts campus misstates certain facts.
Suggesting the $65 million estimate emanated from a private group of residents contradicts statements made in Town Council chambers on March 8. I was present at the Beaufort County Capital Projects Sales Tax Commission meeting where Mayor David Bennett, Councilwoman Kim Likins and Jane Joseph, chairperson of the town’s Arts and Cultural Strategic Planning Committee, defended the $30 million capital request and addressed questions by commission chairman Mike Sutton concerning the estimated $65 million cost of the arts venue.
Also, Creamer states, “the Venue Committee is only now beginning to analyze potential sites.” During that March 8 meeting, a slide was projected detailing an arts campus site plan study. Overlaid on an aerial map of Jenkins Island was a detailed architectural drawing of the “Arts and Culture Venue,” the “amphitheatre,” roadway access and parking.
Perhaps a lesson can be learned from the Carmel, Ind., Center for the Performing Arts. IndyStar.com reported in 2014: “Somewhere between the 2005 sales pitch and its 2011 opening, the $80 million facility became a $175 million one. A $309,000 worst-case scenario government subsidy turned into more than $2 million a year in taxpayer assistance, according to an examination of the center’s finances by The Indianapolis Star. And the $40 million endowment that was supposed to be the center’s financial lifeblood hasn’t materialized, three years after its first show took center stage.”
Distorting facts ultimately leads to a bill of goods.
John Akers
Hilton Head Island
Comments