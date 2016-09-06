Letter: Society has responsibility to children

“Face the facts: the big problem is the disintegration of the family.” So stated a recent op-ed by George Will in this paper.
In education and livability our country ranks only 33rd of 65 nations. Wallethub.com ranks South Carolina 45th of 50 states. Nonprofit Quarterly says “our nation’s education strategy is in trouble — our kids are at risk.” CNN reports that nationally one-third of all children are without the influence of a father, including half of black children. Research Group’s, “Child Trends,” using 100 hypothetical high school graduates, stated 71 experience physical assault, 39 are bullied, 28 are sexual victims, 22 suffer poverty, 10 are raped, and one has an abortion.
Dr. Leonard Sax, in his book “The Collapse of Parenting,” states parental responsibility is lacking and must include establishing a culture of respect; setting examples; and guiding children through social development, including physical, emotional, psychological, morale, and spiritual needs. The book “Squandering America’s Future” drives home the importance of the earliest years for developing human capital — our children. UNICEF points out, “Education is the most powerful investment for our future.”
So what’s the answer? Certainly we need new direction as we push for educational reform. We must address the teaching and nurturing of our young parents and their responsibility to be a parent first, a friend second.
Our responsibility is to be active and vocal, demanding quality, economical education for all, and raising standards as we compete internationally.
Our children are this nation’s future.
Earle Everett
Moss Creek
