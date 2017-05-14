Editorials

May 14, 2017 9:15 AM

Patty Crower choice in strong Port Royal field

The Editorial Board

Patty Crower is our choice in Tuesday’s Port Royal Town Council special election to fill six months of the late Vernon DeLoach’s term. She shows a firm grasp of the specifics of town issues, stemming from 13 years of attending council meetings and planning retreats. But she faces a strong field, with Marjorie Lamb’s expertise in operations, Darryl Owens’ longevity in the community, and Bob Ellis’ experience as a successful business operator in town. Crower is most familiar with the issues and people, and has shown a willingness to put in the time to know and improve governance in the town she has called home since 2004.

