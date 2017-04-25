Thank you: Belfair 1811 Charitable Fund

Second Helpings, a Hilton Head nonprofit agency servicing Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties, is proud to announce the award of a grant to subsidize the cost of purchasing a new truck. Belfair 1811 Charitable Fund awarded the grant during the month of March. In 2016 Second Helpings delivered over 2.5 million pounds of food with the donations from 30 local retailers and suppliers utilizing seven refrigerated trucks and 310 volunteers serving 60 agencies. Over 30,000 volunteer hours was clocked with these volunteers driving over 85,000 miles. Thank you Belfair 1811. With your generous support, we can keep the trucks rolling!
Lili Coleman, Executive Director
Second Helpings
