Vote throws more doubt on arts venue process

A strong concern has been swirling from the beginning that the Town of Hilton Head Island’s Venue Committee had its mind made up before it ever got started.
It said it had an open mind, but in fact its mind was made up that Hilton Head should have a large arts venue. This conclusion was apparent even though the island’s current arts center is struggling financially.
The foregone conclusion became obvious when Mayor David Bennett and others asked last year that a $30 million arts venue be placed among many capital projects countywide on a list that voters rejected in November.
And it was obvious again last week when the committee voted to pursue the idea after its consultant researched it thoroughly and said it would not work on Hilton Head.
Last month, the consultant, Duncan Webb of Webb Management Services, presented his proposals to the committee, including a recommendation to build an off-island performing arts hall seating about 1,500 people. He told the committee then that the island by itself couldn’t provide enough events to support a large venue.
But last week, Town Council member Kim Likins told her fellow Venue Committee members that we still need to be open to an arts venue on the island and that we should know more details on why the consultant said it wouldn’t work.
But he was clear on why it wouldn’t work, and to say otherwise is maddening. Ignoring the recommendation draws into question the integrity of this process.
And that’s not good for the arts, which is regretful.
We support the arts and want the many arts, cultural and historical organizations on the island to succeed. But building an albatross does not help anyone to succeed. And the quickest way to fail is to run through yellow lights and red lights.
The consultant’s report was full of good recommendations. It said the island needs a larger gathering space for its many outdoor events and festivals, for example. The Venue Committee moved that forward, but that and the other suggestions need to quickly be put in more credible hands.
It was suggested that we do more with the Coastal Discovery Museum because it has become a primary attraction for visitors.
At the same time, the community is being urged to do more with the historical asset of Mitchelville.
We appreciate the consultant’s detail in quantifying what is here now and how building space for the arts and culture is being used.
And the consultant did not dodge the elephant in the room, if you will. That is, what the town is going to do with the floundering Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. It puts on great shows but cannot afford its building and barely scrapes by with some $400,000 in town money going to it each year. The consultant said something different must be done, and threw out some suggestions. Resolving that issue must come before any of the others.
Comments