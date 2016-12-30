Wins for the environment a challenge for 2017

2:04 Teen's heartwarming reaction to new shoes Pause

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:36 What's your New Year's resolution? Locals, visitors share

0:58 Waiting for dolphins in Lucy Creek

0:54 Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips

2:29 Meet George: The first mature male great white tagged by OCEARCH