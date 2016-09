Why we love football so much: Passion, tradition and more

0:58 Future bride finds the perfect gown, but won't wear it at her wedding Pause

0:31 Chefs tell: Passing notes in retirement

0:47 Master seamstress on Lady's Island

0:35 'Thank you for bringing my friend': Elderly woman gets special visitor

0:17 Farrell and her dog work on trick for movie part

1:53 Ohio State football team's inspiration visits Hilton Head Island

1:16 Trina Lucido promotes creativity by creating a coloring journal

0:41 'You never know how much time you've got left.'

1:05 Pocket Full of Sunshine sponsors Fun in the Sun for Everyone

1:25 Feeling insecure in an electronic junk mail age