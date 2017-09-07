Even with Irma knocking at our door, we here in Miami are NOT FREAKING OUT AT ALL!

More Videos 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." Pause 2:58 Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's? 2:38 'This is not Matthew': What you need know if Beaufort County evacuates for Irma 1:20 It's looking more likely for Hurricane Irma to impact South Carolina. Here's what we know. 5:15 Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday 0:23 Fire at Bluffton Chow Daddy's 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:42 Here's what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning 1:15 Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers McClatchy

Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers McClatchy