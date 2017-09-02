Don’t be THAT guy at the beach: 9 rules Hilton Head tourists and locals should follow

I know what you’re thinking: How can you possibly be annoyed at the beach?
And I get it. The beach is basically the chillest place on earth where problems and anxiety and all those little things that bug you should disappear into the salt water, right?
But when you care about keeping Hilton Head beaches sparkling, clean, and safe for both people and wildlife, it gets harder to enjoy the beach during tourist season when it’s so cluttered.
I find myself wanting to yell at people for things I’m sure they have no idea are annoying, harmful, or just disrespectful in my hyper-aware eyes, particularly in the summer.
Here’s 9 things people on Hilton Head need to stop doing to make the island a better, happier place.
Comments