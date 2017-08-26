Kaepernick the quarterback is now Kaepernick the martyr. NFL only has itself to blame

More Videos 2:59 These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew Pause 1:27 How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 1:01 Life advice from Mr. (bleep) 0:30 Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why. 1:01 First look: USC freshman receiver Shi Smith 0:35 Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank 1:07 Miss Beaufort High's first football game? Here are some highlights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Instagram/sipnchatradio via Storyful & AP

Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Instagram/sipnchatradio via Storyful & AP