‘Welcome to our liberators.’ In Normandy, history isn’t in the past

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Classmates show kindness after girl falls off stage Pause 1:13 How Gullah lives on in African American speech 0:36 Get a crash course in speaking Gullah 0:53 How to give a Gullah greeting 0:42 Lowcountry teens walk with man whose family was killed at concentration camp 0:33 Pete's final performance: Days before death, Bluffton stroke victim performs at hospital 0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:09 Johnny Young: 'I needed to do something quick' 3:21 'Lowcountry to the bone': Woody Collins remembers long-time friend Capt. Billy North Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The American and Allied sacrifices of World War II's D-Day are somberly honored and remembered at the cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer near Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com

The American and Allied sacrifices of World War II's D-Day are somberly honored and remembered at the cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer near Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com