This is what happens when the world is led by a child

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Downed trees, scattered car parts at deadly Bluffton crash scene Pause 2:01 5 things that can help save your teen driver's life 0:43 Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 1:33 Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast 4:33 The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 0:59 4-vehicle crash brings Beaufort traffic to a halt 1:44 Dick Stewart hears your accusations of "master scheme" to end fun 0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Donald Trump has spent his first 100 days trying to make good on several campaign promises, but not without controversy. From Inauguration Day to a flurry of executive orders to airstrikes in Syria and Afghanistan, the Trump administration has been busy. Here’s a look back at the first 100 days in 100 seconds. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

President Donald Trump has spent his first 100 days trying to make good on several campaign promises, but not without controversy. From Inauguration Day to a flurry of executive orders to airstrikes in Syria and Afghanistan, the Trump administration has been busy. Here’s a look back at the first 100 days in 100 seconds. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy