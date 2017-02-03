‘I had forgotten that I am black’

0:52 Kids answer: 'What is Valentine's Day?' Pause

1:19 Up close with 14-foot great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest

0:46 Omar's off to SC State: What sealed the deal for Beaufort star

0:47 Whom to choose? Hilton Head's Singleton picks FIU, at the horn

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

1:10 Foxhunting, with the Lowcountry Hunt Club

0:55 Mayor Sulka: Wharf Street provided affordable housing. I'd do it again.