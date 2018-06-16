Hilton Head Plantation says it’s relocated gators for decades. DNR says it’s illegal

Hilton Head Plantation has relocated alligators from residents' garages, pools and yards, for more than 30 years, according to Hilton Head Plantation's General Manager Peter Kristian.
But earlier this week, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources warned the plantation for relocating alligators without a permit.
Kristian said plantation administrators didn't realize that under state law, a permit is needed to move the protected animal. It's a law he said changed about a year ago without the plantation's knowledge.
Lori Roos, a Hilton Head Plantation resident and self-described animal advocate, said she called DNR on Thursday after observing a plantation security officer relocate an alligator. She said the officer was hanging the alligator out the window of their vehicle as they moved the animal.
"This is clearly above and beyond putting that animal in danger," Roos said. "I do appreciate security. This isn't a slam on their effort. I want everyone to be safe — animals and people included."
DNR spokesman David Lucas confirmed the warning Saturday, but said he was unable to verify when the law officially changed. He said it has been in place for some time.
"They should have known that," Lucas said.
Kristian confirmed a two-foot alligator was moved by a security Thursday. He said the officer kept the animal outside the window as he transported it via a nose around the neck. He said he was unsure if the alligator was walking on the ground or hanging.
Kristian said the plantation stopped the practice of relocating alligators immediately after receiving the warning, adding that the officer was not ticketed for the way the animal was transported.. Previously, relocations occurred about two to three times a day during mating season, he said.
Relocating alligators within the plantation is an attempt to protect the wildlife, Kristian said. He said there are concerns that calling in outside licensed agencies will result in more euthanasia of alligators.
"This is not better for the wildlife or the residents," Kristian said.
In an earlier interview with The Island Packet, Lucas said that 100 alligators are ruled as "nuisance alligators" every year in the Lowcountry. Only about five of those alligators are relocated, while the rest are euthanized.
Lucas said residents will now have to defer alligator relocation efforts to DNR or companies permitted to respond to calls about alligators.
Kristian said he is uncertain if the plantation will apply for a permit to relocate the animals.
Comments