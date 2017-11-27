Weird

Troopers: Fairbanks man gets stuck beneath shower for 3 days

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 02:12 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Alaska State Troopers say a Fairbanks man has been rescued after being stuck beneath his shower for three days.

The Troopers' dispatch log states that authorities went to a residence on Sunday for a welfare check and heard a man yelling for help. They forced entry and found a 67-year-old man stuck beneath the platform on which his shower was built.

University Fire Department Battalion Chief Forrest Kuiper says the man fell headfirst into "a small void-space behind the shower." He wiggled farther into the space in an attempt to turn around, but couldn't get out.

Kuiper said the man was in good shape. He was able to reach a water bottle from the spot he was trapped but didn't eat for three days. He refused medical attention.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

    Mulberry Street Trattoria owner Joe Sullivan shares his meatball recipe that he serves at home and in his restaurant, and then how many times he had to multiply it to make what will hopefully be the new Guinness Book of World Records' largest meatball.

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:54

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.
Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class 1:03

Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class
Watch as Florida cop wrangles anaconda while partner shoots video 2:26

Watch as Florida cop wrangles anaconda while partner shoots video

View More Video