Deputies: Man uses AK-47 to shoot tires in horse dispute

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 3:11 AM

PAJARITO MESA, N.M.

A New Mexico man is facing aggravated assault charges after authorities say he used an AK-47 to shoot out the tires of a man he accused of stealing his horses.

Court records show that David Derringer was arrested Saturday shortly following a bizarre chain of events involving free-ranging horses in a rural area near Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint, Derringer spotted two horses he claimed to have owned on the property of Isidro Ruiz. Derringer told Bernalillo County deputies he cut Ruiz's fence line and freed his horses.

The complaint said Ruiz returned and tried to block Derringer from leaving. The complaint says that's when Derringer pulled out his assault rifle and shot out two of Ruiz's tires.

It was not known if Derringer had an attorney.

