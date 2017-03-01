Ghost photobomb? Georgia teen posts spooky selfie, social media freaks out

A 13-year-old Georgia girl “freaked out” after seeing a not-so-typical figure appear in the background of her selfie.
Jessica Ogletree posted a photo of her daughter on a fishing trip this weekend in Tifton, Ga. that reveals a strange outline of what looks like a ghost in the background.
“The only people there today were Haley, Kolton, and their grandparents Dennis and Vera Baldree,” Ogletree said on Facebook.
Naturally, the Internet exploded soon after the photo was posted.
Ogletree’s post has been shared more than 3,2000 times. More than 1,000 people have commented on the post, many claiming themselves as experts, arguing about whether or not the photo was altered or if there really was a young boyish ghost from a different era visiting these kids on a fishing trip.
We may never know...
Comments